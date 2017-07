A tractor-trailer rolled over in South Boston at the intersection of Congress and B Streets. Minor injuries were reported. (Published 2 hours ago)

Tractor-Trailer Rolls Over in Boston

A ramp is closed in Boston after a tractor-trailer rollover crash.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the beginning of Ramp D and Congress Street by B Street, according to state police.

There were minor injuries.

The ramp goes to I-93 north and south.