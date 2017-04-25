Police Searching for Missing 16-Year-Old | NECN
Police Searching for Missing 16-Year-Old

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    Randolph Police Department
    16-year-old Christopher Defreitas of Randolph, Massachusetts, was last seen April 24 around 8 p.m.

    Authorities in Massachusetts are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old boy as they search in and around the Randolph Reservoir.

    Randolph police say Christopher Defreitas was last seen at his home in Randolph on Monday at 8 p.m.

    Christopher is described as about 5'10", weighs approximately 133 pounds, has an athletic build, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

    Police say there are no signs of foul play.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Randolph police at 781-963-1212.

    Published 46 minutes ago

