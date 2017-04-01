Rare April Storm Causes Several Crashes

An April storm caused several crashes Saturday around New England.

On the Massachusetts Turnpike in West Newton, an SUV flipped over on its side overnight due to the heavy, wet snow. The driver was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

On Route 70 in Boylston, a box truck also flipped over at about 4 a.m. due to the poor weather conditions. The driver was said to be uninjured.

In New Hampshire, state police responded to a tractor trailer rollover at about 5:30 a.m. on Interstate 95 north in Hampton.

When troopers arrived to the scene, the truck was blocking three lanes of traffic.

Upon investigation, police said the driver, Jose Fenandes, 34, of Chelsea, lost control due to "unreasonable speed" combined with the snow covered roadway.

Fernandes was transported to Exeter Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The three lanes of highway were shut down for three hours while the scene was cleared.

In Gray, Maine, a tractor trailer jackknifed on Interstate 95 north and blocked all lanes of traffic. The driver appeared to be OK.