Boston is 2nd Most Rat-Infested City in US

By Marc Fortier

    According to recent census data, Boston has the second highest rodent population of any city in the country.

    Governing.com took a look at data from the 2015 census, which showed that nearly 18 percent of Philadelphia homes reported rat and mouse sightings. Second was Boston, at almost 17 percent, followed by New York at 15 percent and Washington, D.C., at 13 percent.

    It shouldn't come as a huge surprise. After all, three years ago Animal Planet named Boston the second worst rat city in the entire world.

    Densely populated areas and old infrastructure are cited as some of the key reasons for high rodent populations.

