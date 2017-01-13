Recall Issued For Mislabeled Whole Foods Soup

A Lynn, Massachusetts company is recalling approximately 3,096 pounds of its chicken soup product because the contents are completely different than advertised.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Friday that “Mom’s Chicken Soup” from Kettle Cuisine is being recalled because the product is actually “Italian Wedding Soup with Meatballs”.

The soup also contains known allergens eggs, milk, and wheat that are not declared on the label.

The mislabeled soups were produced and packaged on January 3, 2017 with a “Use By” date of 2/17/17. The products subject to recall have establishment number “P-18468” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to Whole Foods Market locations in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from eating the mislabeled soup. Consumers who have purchased the soup are urged to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Richard Bourgeoise, Director of Food Safety and Regulatory Compliance, at (617) 409-1120.