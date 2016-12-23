Record-Breaking Holiday Travel Expected in New England

An estimated 103 million Americans are expected to travel this holiday season. Many of those people will be traveling by air and doing so via Boston's Logan Airport. (Published Friday, Dec. 23, 2016)

New Englanders traveling during the holiday weekend may be setting a world record.

AAA predicts that 103 million people will travel more than 50 miles from home between Friday and January 2. That would make this the busiest holiday travel period in U.S. history.

Airport lines are expected to be crowded, which might be why many travelers will choose to drive this weekend. It might also be the cheap gas prices that make the pump less painful this year.

Holiday Travel Expected to Break Records

The top five cirites for travel bookings this week are Las Vegas, Orlando, New York, San Diego and Anaheim. (Published Friday, Dec. 23, 2016)

AAA says that many holiday travelers are off to somehwere warm. The top five cirites for travel bookings this week are Las Vegas, Orlando, New York, San Diego and Anaheim.