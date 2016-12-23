Record-Breaking Holiday Travel Expected in New England | NECN
Record-Breaking Holiday Travel Expected in New England

By Rob Michaelson

    New Englanders traveling during the holiday weekend may be setting a world record.

    AAA predicts that 103 million people will travel more than 50 miles from home between Friday and January 2. That would make this the busiest holiday travel period in U.S. history.

    Airport lines are expected to be crowded, which might be why many travelers will choose to drive this weekend. It might also be the cheap gas prices that make the pump less painful this year.

    AAA says that many holiday travelers are off to somehwere warm. The top five cirites for travel bookings this week are Las Vegas, Orlando, New York, San Diego and Anaheim.

    Published at 8:46 AM EST on Dec 23, 2016 | Updated at 7:49 PM EST on Dec 23, 2016

