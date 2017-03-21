Record-Cold Air Could Return Mid-Week

Today (Tuesday): More clouds than sun, spring feeling. Highs around 50. Overnight Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wednesday: Arctic wind. Temperatures fall to the 20s, wind chill in the teens. Gusts to 50 mph.

Welcome to Spring! Temperatures started off slightly above average. The high in Boston was in the low 50s. Tuesday will be just as nice – sunny skies and mild. Don’t get used to it! Our theme of below average temperatures will continue. So far, in March, temperatures are 5.2° below average.

We could see record-cold air return mid-week! Temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 20s on Wednesday (and perhaps Thursday). The air moving in, is coming directly from the North Pole! This cold snap will be relatively short-lived, we warm into the 40s and 50s by Friday and Saturday.

Starting Sunday we will see the “battle of the air masses.” Warm air from the south and cold air from Canada will collide over New England. Typically that means precipitation. Our weather will turn unsettled, as early as Saturday. It appears our unsettled stretch starts wet, but could end white – for some. Snow is possible beginning Sunday and lingering into the day on Monday.