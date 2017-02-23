Record Temperatures Climb Into the 60s Today

Today (Thursday): Warm with variable clouds. Highs in the 60s. Overnight Thursday Night: Cloudy, chance sprinkle. Lows in the 40s. Friday: Mostly cloudy, mild, chance sprinkle. Highs near 60 south, 40s north.

If you liked yesterday, you’ll love today. Temperatures will soar into the 60s for many across New England, breaking records along the way.

In Boston, the record to beat is 65 degrees. Portland, Maine’s record sits at 61, with Manchester, New Hampshire’s at 58, and Burlington, VT at 56. Many of those records were set in 1990.

Skies will be partly cloudy, with a few more creeping into Northern New England during the afternoon. A few showers will even move into parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine late day as a cold front arrives.

That front will drop temperatures a bit on Friday, especially near the coast. Highs there will be in the 40s and 50s, with 60s through the interior. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and there could be a spot shower here or there.

Temperatures spike back into the 60s on Saturday as yet another warm front moves northward. That too will be clouds and some spotty daytime showers. A steadier band of downpours, and even some thunderstorms, will move in late day and at night.

Temperatures settle back into the 40s for the second half of the weekend and into next week.