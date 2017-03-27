Committee to Hold Recreational Marijuana Hearing in Western Mass. | NECN
Committee to Hold Recreational Marijuana Hearing in Western Mass.

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    News editor Chris Faraone of DigBoston talks about the slow, twisted road to marijuana legalization on Beacon Hill.

    (Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017)

    A recreational marijuana committee is holding a public hearing in western Massachusetts Monday.

    The Joint Committee on Marijuana Policy's hearing is slated to start at 4 p.m. at West Springfield High School.

    Committee members are expected to talk about the current law as it exists and consider potential changes, affiliate WWLP reports.

    There's currently somewhat of a legal gray area regarding recreational marijuana, which was approved through a ballot question by voters in November.

    Hearings on Mass. Marijuana Law

    Recreational marijuana advocates are urging legislators to hold off on making any major changes to the law approved by voters on the November ballot.

    (Published Monday, March 20, 2017)

    Although it's not legal to sell or buy as of right now, since state lawmakers pushed back sales of commercial marijuana to mid-2018, adults can possess up to an ounce of marijuana and can grow up to a dozen plants in their homes.

