A recreational marijuana committee is holding a public hearing in western Massachusetts Monday.
The Joint Committee on Marijuana Policy's hearing is slated to start at 4 p.m. at West Springfield High School.
Committee members are expected to talk about the current law as it exists and consider potential changes, affiliate WWLP reports.
There's currently somewhat of a legal gray area regarding recreational marijuana, which was approved through a ballot question by voters in November.
Although it's not legal to sell or buy as of right now, since state lawmakers pushed back sales of commercial marijuana to mid-2018, adults can possess up to an ounce of marijuana and can grow up to a dozen plants in their homes.
