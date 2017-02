The Red Sox equipment truck is set to depart Fenway Park on Monday afternoon for JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida. For the 19th year in a row, Milford native Al Hartz will drive the 53-foot truck 1,480 miles to the Sox spring training home. On the truck will be 20,400 baseballs, 1,100 bats, 200 gloves, 200 helmets, 320 practice tops, 160 white game jerseys, 300 pairs of pants, 400 t-shirts, 400 pairs of socks, 20 cases of bubble gum, and 60 cases of sunflower seeds.