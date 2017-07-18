Red Sox Hosting Game of Thrones Night at Fenway Park | NECN
Red Sox Hosting Game of Thrones Night at Fenway Park

By Tim Jones

    HBO

    Winter is coming to Fenway Park. 

    The Boston Red Sox will be hosting a special “Game of Thrones” night Tuesday during their game against the Toronto Blue Jays. 

    All fans will have the opportunity to have their photo taken on the show’s iconic iron throne, which will be set up in the Big Concourse located between Gates B and C. 

    A special bobblehead of “Ser” Andrew Benintendi, depicting the Red Sox left fielder dressed as Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch, will be given to fans who purchased a special Game of Thrones ticket package. 

    Fans can also have their photo taken with costumed actors dressed as characters from the show, such as Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister, Cersei Lannister, Jamie Lannister, Arya Stark, Peter Baelish, Varys, and Septa Mordane. 

    The themed night is part of a partnership between HBO and nineteen Major League Baseball teams.

    Season seven of "Game of Thones" premeired Sunday night.

