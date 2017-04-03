Red Sox Prepare to Take on Pirates for Opening Day

Baseball season is back. Sports reporter Raul Martinez talks Sox ahead of the season opener.

Monday is Opening Day for the Boston Red Sox as they get ready to take on the Pirates at Fenway Park.

Sunny skies are expected for the game and temperatures are expected to climb to 48° in time for opening pitch.

Clouds might start to move in by the bottom of the 9th inning.

Numerous improvements have been made to Fenway Park during the off-season, including a new tavern, new seating and some new concessions.

Aramark, the park's concessionaire, recently released new menu items for the season, including a lobster melt with Muenster cheese and sliced tomato as well as surf and turf kebabs.