Red Sox Prepare to Take on Pirates for Opening Day | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Red Sox Prepare to Take on Pirates for Opening Day

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Baseball season is back. Sports reporter Raul Martinez talks Sox ahead of the season opener.

    (Published Saturday, April 1, 2017)

    Monday is Opening Day for the Boston Red Sox as they get ready to take on the Pirates at Fenway Park. 

    Sunny skies are expected for the game and temperatures are expected to climb to 48° in time for opening pitch. 

    New Features Come to Fenway for the Season

    New Features Come to Fenway for the Season
    Abbey Niezgoda

    Clouds might start to move in by the bottom of the 9th inning. 

    Numerous improvements have been made to Fenway Park during the off-season, including a new tavern, new seating and some new concessions. 

    Red Sox Fan's Memorabilia Collection

    [NECN] Red Sox Fan's Memorabilia Collection

    Phil Dunlavey of Mendon, Massachusetts, is ready for the Red Sox opener — as his impressive collection can attest.

    (Published Friday, March 31, 2017)

    Aramark, the park's concessionaire, recently released new menu items for the season, including a lobster melt with Muenster cheese and sliced tomato as well as surf and turf kebabs.

    Published 3 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices