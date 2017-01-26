Red Sox to Retire David Ortiz's Number

Fans turned out in droves Sunday to see David Ortiz play his final regular season Red Sox game at Boston's Fenway Park. (Published Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016)

The Red Sox have announced that David Ortiz’s number 34 will be retired Friday, June 23.

His number will be the 11th on the right field facade of Fenway Park. The official retirement will be during pregame ceremonies before the game between the Red Sox and Angels at Fenway Park.

Ortiz hit 483 home runs during his 14-year career with the Red Sox, second on the all-time list behind Ted Williams with 521.

In Ortiz's final season, he hit 38 home runs, more than anyone 40 or older ever has. He led all of baseball with 48 doubles and a 1.021 OPS, and he led the American League with 127 RBI.