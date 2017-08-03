Rest of Today (Thursday): A few pop-up storms through the afternoon. Not as widespread as yesterday. Highs in the 80s.

On Thursday, the strong to severe storms were situated over northern New England with torrential downpours prompting flash flood warnings for interior Maine. A few of these did inch their way into far western Massachusetts and Connecticut, but these were not nearly as severe as Wednesday’s storms.

These storms will subside just after sunset, as we do not have the daytime heating to really fuel them. Expect another summery, humid night ahead with some areas of patchy fog. Lows are expected to only slip into the mid to upper 60s.

We’ll start off our Friday under mostly cloudy skies, and a few showers cannot be ruled out. It’s the afternoon, with highs stretching into the mid to upper 80s and humidity sticking around that will prompt another round of storms. These will be mainly in north and western New England.

However, on Saturday, an approaching cold front from the Midwest will bring the threat for strong to severe storms as this front clashes with the warm, tropical air mass that has been parked over our region for the last week.

Saturday’s storms will spread from west to east in the afternoon and likely be in the Boston area by dinner time. Stay tuned for updates and be sure to download the NBC Boston and necn apps to get the latest alerts while you’re on the go.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend as that cold front slides off the coastline, ushering in a much more comfortable air mass with highs into the upper 70s, under plenty of sunshine.

Next week starts off unsettled with the potential for rain Monday into Tuesday as highs remain in the 70s.