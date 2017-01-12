Repeal of ACA Worries Boston Man Living in Pain

He spent years in pain, but with his healthcare now on the line, a Boston man is fighting to keep the coverage he calls a lifeline. (Published 46 minutes ago)

Courtney Thomas is watching Congress closely as they lay the groundwork for dismantling the Affordable Care Act.

Thomas grew up in Boston and has spent most of his life without healthcare. For decades, he walked around with a broken bone in his wrist and pain in his ankle because he says the insurance premiums were too high.

“It wasn’t going to happen,” Thomas said. “I wasn’t going to get it. I was going to live in constant pain.”

The pain ended when Obamacare passed, which he says helped him afford the coverage he needed to get surgery, his insurance covering $50,000 worth of procedures.

“If you’re a low-income person like me, it’s a huge benefit to have affordable insurance,” Thomas said.

Thomas is among the 500,000 Massachusetts residents who healthcare advocates say could lose coverage if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.

“Frankly if it is repealed, I’m just going to drop it and hope for the best,” Thomas said.

They are fighting to keep that from happening and hosting a rally at Faneuil Hall on Sunday.