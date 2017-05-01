Report: Boston Police Working Abundance of Overtime Hours

Boston police officers are calling for a better work-life balance, saying they’re working an abundance of hours.

In 2016, the department paid nearly $60 million in overtime, according to the Boston Globe.

Union rules allow officers to work up to 90 hours a week, including 50 overtime hours.

Experts say officers who work long hours are not as alert and are prone to mistakes, which puts safety at risk.

City counselors are debating if the city should hire more officers to tackle the overtime issue.