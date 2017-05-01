Report: Boston Police Working Abundance of Overtime Hours | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Report: Boston Police Working Abundance of Overtime Hours

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Boston police officers are calling for a better work-life balance, saying they’re working an abundance of hours. 

    In 2016, the department paid nearly $60 million in overtime, according to the Boston Globe. 

    Union rules allow officers to work up to 90 hours a week, including 50 overtime hours. 

    Experts say officers who work long hours are not as alert and are prone to mistakes, which puts safety at risk. 

    City counselors are debating if the city should hire more officers to tackle the overtime issue. 

    Published 18 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices