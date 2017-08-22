In this Sept. 20, 2016, file photo, Matthew “Max” Kennedy, a son of the late Robert F. Kennedy, attends a ceremony to name the Robert Kennedy Navy Ship at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston. Police say 52-year-old Matthew Kennedy and his daughter, 22-year-old Caroline Kennedy, were taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct and violating the town’s noise law, following complaints about a loud party and fireworks on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017.

New details are emerging as two members of the Kennedy family are facing charges after a police check on a noise complaint at a Hyannisport home allegedly turned into an angry mob of partygoers.

Matthew "Max" Kennedy, 52, of Hyannisport, and his daughter, Caroline, 22, of Pacific Palisades, California, were arrested Sunday and charged with disorderly conduct and violating the town's noise law.

Police responded to the Irving Avenue home and were confronted by Max Kennedy, who had "noticeably bloodshot and glassy eyes," according to a police report obtained by the Cape Cod Times.

Kennedy and the other partygoers refused to cooperate with police, and "the disturbance only grew worse," according to the report.

According to police, Kennedy began screaming, threw himself at a wall, and smashed a display case and the glass contents inside.

As Kennedy was arrested,an angry mob of partygoers began to surround police, yelling "you don't know who you're messing with," the report states.

Kennedy's daughter, Caroline, 22, was arrested after opening the door of the police cruiser where her father was placed, according to police.

Matthew Kennedy pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Monday in Barnstable District Court. Caroline Kennedy will be arraigned at a later date.

Matthew Kennedy is an author and the ninth child of Robert F. Kennedy and Ethel Skakel Kennedy.