The same day the private funeral for former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez was held in his hometown of Bristol, Connecticut, a judge ordered three suicide notes allegedly left in his prison cell, over to his family. One of those notes was to a fellow inmate, Kyle Kennedy, whose lawyer says has not seen it.

Even though Aaron Hernandez is gone, many questions about his life remains - especially about his last words, left in notes before he committed suicide in his cell.

Souza-Baranoski Correctional Center remains on lockdown as an investigation continues into "issues" around Hernandez, according to the Boston Globe, citing a sidebar comment from the state’s public safety secretary, Daniel Bennett.

Private Funeral Held for Aaron Hernandez in Connecticut

That sidebar happened during a court hearing to have three letters written by Hernandez turned over to this family, which has since been done.

According to a statement from the Department of Justice, the facility will remain locked down for the duration of the search.

It adds, "This type of search is done from time to time at the request of the Superintendent based upon the operational needs of the facility."

Investigators say two notes found next to his body were to his 4-year-old daughter and fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez. A third note was sent to fellow inmate Kyle Kennedy.

Kennedy's lawyer released a statement saying his client “...is deeply saddened by the loss of his friend."

He goes on to say his client is no longer on suicide watch.

This all happened as the former Patriots star's funeral took place in his hometown of Bristol, Connecticut.

The family's attorneys have pledged to get to the bottom of Hernandez's life in prison.

Hernandez was locked in his cell around 8 p.m. on March 18 and no one entered until a correction officer observed him around 3 a.m. the following day and forced his way in, according to investigators.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: The National Suicide Prevention Hotline (1-800-273-8255) is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Text HOME to 741741 for a Crisis Text Line.