A tattoo artist testified before the jury on Friday about a tattoo he gave former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez that prosecutors say amounts to a confession to the slaying of two men back in 2012.

A former friend of former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez could reportedly take the stand in Hernandez’s double murder trial this week.

According to the Boston Herald, Alexander Bradley could take the stand as the prosecution's star witness against Hernandez. Testimony is expected to resume in the trial Monday.

Prosecutors accuse Hernandez of fatally shooting Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado as he rode in a silver Toyota 4Runner.

They say one of the victims bumped into Hernandez back in July 2012, spilling his drink.

A judge ruled that the artist who designed Aaron Hernandez's tattoo, which prosecutors say implicates him in the 2012 murders of Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu, will be permitted to testify in front of jurors Friday.

Bradley was allegedly inside of the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Hernandez also faces witness intimidation charges for allegedly shooting Bradley in the face in 2013. Bradley settled a lawsuit with Hernandez in court.

Hernandez is serving a life term for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, who was dating the sister of Hernandez's fiancee.