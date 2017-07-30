After 11 NFL seasons, New England Patriots defensive end Rob Ninkovich is expected to announced his retirement Sunday afternoon, according to ESPN.
A news conference is scheduled at Gillette Stadium for 12:15 p.m. but Patriots officials have not said what it was about.
Ninkovich has been absent from training camp for what coach Bill Belichick described as "personal reasons."
The 33-year-old signed with the Patriots as a free agent in 2009 after playing with the Saints and Dolphins.
Check back for updates.
Published 52 minutes ago