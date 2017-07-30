Report: Patriots Defensive End Rob Ninkovich Expected to Retire - NECN
Report: Patriots Defensive End Rob Ninkovich Expected to Retire

    Getty Images
    EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 15: Rob Ninkovich #50 of the New England Patriots looks on against the New York Giants during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium on November 15, 2015 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

    After 11 NFL seasons, New England Patriots defensive end Rob Ninkovich is expected to announced his retirement Sunday afternoon, according to ESPN.

    A news conference is scheduled at Gillette Stadium for 12:15 p.m. but Patriots officials have not said what it was about.

    Ninkovich has been absent from training camp for what coach Bill Belichick described as "personal reasons."

    The 33-year-old signed with the Patriots as a free agent in 2009 after playing with the Saints and Dolphins.

