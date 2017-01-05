Report: Women Earned 77 Cents for Every Dollar Earned By Men in Boston | NECN
Report: Women Earned 77 Cents for Every Dollar Earned By Men in Boston

The Boston report included 69 companies and 112,600 employees

By Ronnie Forchheimer

    Boston Mayor Marty Walsh addresses the report that women earn 23 cents less on the dollar than men in Boston. (Published 44 minutes ago)

    Women in Boston suffer a 23 cent wage gap compared to men according to a report issued by Mayor Marty Walsh's office and the Boston Women's Workforce Council. 

    "The report is a first of its kind in the country. First time actual wage data has been reported both anonymously and voluntarily anywhere in this country. 

    The report included 69 companies and 112,600 employees, representing $11 billion in earnings. 

    Walsh pledges to put this information to good use. 

    "Use it as a data point and find out where we're doing good, where we're doing bad, where we need to do better, which right now I'd say is everywhere." 

    The study also found men receive larger cash bonuses and are in their job positions longer than women. 

    "We have to continue to shift culture from the ground up in our city," Walsh said.

    Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

