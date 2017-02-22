1 Dead After Plane Crashes Near Conn. Airport

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after an airplane crashed into a swampy area in East Haven near Tweed New Haven Airport this morning, according to officials.

Tweed Airport is now closed, according to the an airport official.

Several roads are also closed in the area, including Silver Sands Road, Proto Drive and Roses Farm Road.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane is a Piper PA 38, which crashed at the approach end of Runway 2 at Tweed around 10 a.m.

Officials said during a news conference at 11:30 a.m. that one person who was on the plane is dead. The other has critical injuries and is undergoing surgery.

Officials from Yale-New Haven Hospital referred to the plane as a "training plane," but there has been no additional information on that.

The weather posed no visibility issues and the conditions were good for flying, according to meteorologists.

Police said the plane was found north of Roses Farm Road, off of airport property.

WITNESS REPORTS:

One caller reported seeing the incident from his backyard, according to the fire department.

Laura D’Agostino and her husband, Paul, live on Roses Farm Road also witnessed the small plane go down.

“The plane basically took a nosedive,” D’Agostino told NBC Connecticut.

D’Agostino said their property backs up to marshland that’s part of the Tweed Airport property.

When they saw the plane go down, her husband immediately rushed out to help.

"It was all wrong. I mean, living here long enough, I've been here 27 years, I know what's right and wrong about a plane," he said.

"It just was wrong. ... It was twisted in the air. .., It looked like it tried to recover. As it came over the house it just did a nosedive right into the marsh," he said.

Then, Paul D’Agostino called 911 and jumped on a tractor to try and help, but the tractor got stuck, so he jumped off, yelled to the people, but there was no response.

"It's really wet back there," said Paul D’Agostino, adding that paramedics also had difficulty getting there.

A Piper PA 38 aircraft carrying two people crashed while approaching Runway 2 at Tweed-New Haven Airport Wednesday. This map shows the approximate location.

Photo credit: NBC Connecticut

The last airplane crash in East Haven was in 2013 when a 10-seat plane crashed into two houses. Four people were killed during that crash, including former Microsoft executive Bill Henningsgaard, of Medina, Washington, his his 13-year-old son, Maxwell; and two children in one of the homes -- 13-year-old Sade Brantley and her 1-year-old sister, Madisyn Mitchell.

Check back for updates.