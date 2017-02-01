Shots Fired in School Administration Building in Boston | NECN
Shots Fired in School Administration Building in Boston

No one was injured, and a suspect is in custody

By Marc Fortier

    Boston Police said shots were fired inside a school building on Wednesday morning following a dispute between two males.

    The incident was reported at 9:22 a.m. at 2300 Washington St. in Roxbury, a Boston Public Schools administration building. Police said the firearm went off following an altercation between two males in the upstairs lobby.

    Police said no one was injured. A suspect is in custody and a firearm was recovered. The scene is still active but secure.

    The building where the shooting occurred is the Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building in Dudley Square. It houses most Boston Public Schools departments, including those of the superintendent and School Committee. The building is also home to several restaurants and retail businesses.

    No further information was immediately available.

    Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

