Bodies of 2 Missing Fishermen Recovered Off Fairfield Coast

The bodies of two fishermen who were swept out into the water while fishing at Penfield Reef Saturday have been recovered, officials said.

According to the US Coast Guard, six people were fishing at Penfield Reef when three of them were swept out by the tide around 7:45 a.m. One person resurfaced and was rescued, but the other two remain missing.

The three other people were also in danger of drowning, but officials said the group refused to leave because they were trying to spot the missing fishermen. They were rescued by Fairfield fire crews.

Rescue crews searched for hours for the two missing men. Their bodies were recovered Saturday evening, according to fire officials on scene.

The victims are described as two men in their 20s, according to the USCG.

Fire officials said that the group was fishing during the incoming tide and waded out to the reef safely, but waited too long to return.

Crews from the USCG, Fairfield, Bridgeport, Westport and Norwalk all responded to assist with the search.



