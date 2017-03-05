Resident, Firefighter Hurt in Overnight Blaze in Quincy | NECN
Resident, Firefighter Hurt in Overnight Blaze in Quincy

Space heater could be to blame for fire

By Melissa Buja

    A resident and a firefighter, were hurt early Sunday morning in a blaze at a building in Quincy, Massachusetts.

    Officials said the fire broke out at 1:46 a.m. at a 2-story wood frame building on Circuit Road and quickly reached two alarms.

    When crews arrived, heavy flames were showing in the rear of the building and crews had trouble with the hydrants.

    Hundreds of gallons of water was used from the fire truck to douse the flames but when it ran out, crews needed to connect to a second hydrant.

    One firefighter was injured after falling 10 feet on a porch. A resident was transported to an area hospital for unknown injuries but is expected to be OK.

    Due to icy conditions from the use of water, a number of other firefighters slipped and fell but are also expected to be OK.

    Fire officials are investigating the cause of the blaze but are looking into the use of four space heaters in the basement.

    Authorities are warning people to be safe when using space heaters in their homes.

    Published 46 minutes ago

