Residents Displaced After Framingham Fire

By Rachel McKnight

    Residents are displaced after a fire broke out in Framingham, Massachusetts.

    Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at 18 Danforth Street around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Officials say a neighbor was first to see the blaze and called 911.

    Flames consumed the entire third floor of the apartment building. Crews say there is significant water damage throughout the building and six units were affected.

    All residents were safely evacuated and there were no injuries.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    Published 2 hours ago

