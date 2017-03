A gas leak in Quincy, Massachusetts has forced residents to evacuate Friday morning.

Police say the gas leak is in the area of West Squantum Street.

Approximately 10 people from two multi-family homes and a single-family home were evacuated as a precaution.

The road is blocked off while crews make repairs.

Fire officials are asking residents not to turn their lights on or start their cars in the area.