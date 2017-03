Voters in Westborough, Massachusetts, approved a ballot question on Tuesday that prohibits all marijuana related businesses.

Voters in Westborough, Massachusetts, approved a ballot question on Tuesday that prohibits all marijuana related businesses.

The Westborough Town Clerks office said 1,192 people voted yes and 294 people voted no.

Recreational marijuana was voted yes in a ballot question in November but residents wanted to decide on whether to ban places like medicinal shops, testing facilities, manufacturers and retailers.