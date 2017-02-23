Restaurants Open Patio Dining During Warm Weather Surge

With the warm weather expected to stick around for a few days, some restaurants have opened up their patios to diners who want to enjoy the warm weather before it's gone.

If you're headed into Boston for a quick drink or dinner with friends, Ned Devine's Irish Pub and Anthem Kitchen + Bar in Faneuil Hall are opening their patios this week.

Don't want to head into the city? Kings at Legacy Place in Dedham is opening their patio at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The whole food and cocktail menu will be available to guests.