Authorities are investigating after a teen girl reported being sexually assaulted by a man at the Shirley Avenue Bathhouse on Revere Beach Tuesday evening.

State police say the victim reported her attacker tried talking to her while she was using an outdoor shower at the bathhouse around 7 p.m.

When she tried getting away from him, he allegedly grabbed her to prevent her from leaving and sexually assaulted her.

When the victim got away, she reported what happened to a family member whom she had gone to the beach with. After they left, the family member then took the girl to the Massachusetts State Police Barraks on Revere Beach to report the assault.

The teen was interviewed and then taken to a local Boston hospital for evaluation.

State police say the suspect was described as a young adult man with braided hair who was wearing a bathing suit and no shirt at the time of the assault.

Troopers and a state police chemist responded to the bathhouse to look for and document evidence.

Anyone who may have seen any part of this incident or has knowledge of the suspect is asked to call state police at 781-284-0038.

The investigation is ongoing.