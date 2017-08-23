Authorities Investigating Sexual Assault of Teen at Revere Beach Bathhouse - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Authorities Investigating Sexual Assault of Teen at Revere Beach Bathhouse

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Authorities are investigating after a teen girl reported being sexually assaulted by a man at the Shirley Avenue Bathhouse on Revere Beach Tuesday evening. (Published 18 minutes ago)

    Authorities are investigating after a teen girl reported being sexually assaulted by a man at the Shirley Avenue Bathhouse on Revere Beach Tuesday evening.

    State police say the victim reported her attacker tried talking to her while she was using an outdoor shower at the bathhouse around 7 p.m.

    When she tried getting away from him, he allegedly grabbed her to prevent her from leaving and sexually assaulted her.

    When the victim got away, she reported what happened to a family member whom she had gone to the beach with. After they left, the family member then took the girl to the Massachusetts State Police Barraks on Revere Beach to report the assault.

    The teen was interviewed and then taken to a local Boston hospital for evaluation.

    State police say the suspect was described as a young adult man with braided hair who was wearing a bathing suit and no shirt at the time of the assault.

    Troopers and a state police chemist responded to the bathhouse to look for and document evidence.

    Anyone who may have seen any part of this incident or has knowledge of the suspect is asked to call state police at 781-284-0038.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices