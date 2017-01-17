Mass. Police Officer Charged With Physically Abusing Child

A Revere Police officer is facing charges that he physically abused a 5-year-old child.

Marcos R. Garcia, 32, of Saugus, was arrested Saturday by Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. He is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a child causing injury.

Prosecutors said they were prepared to arraign Garcia on Tuesday morning, but the bail commissioner bailed him for an appearance on Thursday afternoon in Chelsea District Court.

The district attorney's office said the 5-year-old was known to Garcia but is not being identified by name or gender due to privacy concerns. The child is in the custody of a family member.

No further information was immediately available.