A Revere police officer is set to be arraigned Friday on charges related to the alleged physical abuse of two children in her care.

Angela Halcovich, 32, of Revere is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of assault and battery on a child for wantonly or recklessly allowing another person to commit assault and battery on a child, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

Halcovich filed a restraining order last week in Chelsea District Court against Revere police detective Marcos Garcia of Saugus saying he had physically abused her son and made threats against her.

Garcia, 32, also faces child abuse charges after he allegedly handcuffed and whipped a 5-year-old boy with a belt because he would not eat his dinner. He was arrested on Jan. 14 and arraigned last week.

Garcia allegedly told the boy and another child who was in the home at the time to say that he fell down the stairs.

The boy's injuries were initially discovered two weeks ago by a nurse at his school.

No set time has been set for Halcovich's arraignment. That information is forthcoming, according to the district attorney's office.