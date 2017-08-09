Reward Offered for Info in Pipe Bomb Detonation Outside School - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Reward Offered for Info in Pipe Bomb Detonation Outside School

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Reward Offered for Info in Pipe Bomb Detonation Outside School
    Framingham Police Department
    FILE

    A reward is being offered for information that helps officials find those responsible for detonating a pipe bomb outside a Massachusetts high school over the weekend.

    Framingham police say they responded to Framingham High School Sunday for a reported explosion just after 6 p.m.

    According to police, it was initially thought to be fireworks in a container, left by the front doors of the high school.

    The device appeared to have detonated, and the remnants located were in the form of black powder inside a PVC pipe. No other devices were located.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the statewide Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229. The Arson Hotline is part of the Arson Watch Reward Program that provides rewards of up to $5,000 for information that helps to solve the case. All calls are confidential.

    No one was injured in the incident, which remains under investigation.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices