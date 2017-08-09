A reward is being offered for information that helps officials find those responsible for detonating a pipe bomb outside a Massachusetts high school over the weekend.

Framingham police say they responded to Framingham High School Sunday for a reported explosion just after 6 p.m.

According to police, it was initially thought to be fireworks in a container, left by the front doors of the high school.

The device appeared to have detonated, and the remnants located were in the form of black powder inside a PVC pipe. No other devices were located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the statewide Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229. The Arson Hotline is part of the Arson Watch Reward Program that provides rewards of up to $5,000 for information that helps to solve the case. All calls are confidential.

No one was injured in the incident, which remains under investigation.