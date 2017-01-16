'Rewards Card' for Arrests? RI Man Faces 19th Arrest

Police in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, say a man who has been arrested in the city 18 times has been arrested again on firearm charges.

In a Facebook post, Woonsocket police say Jarett O’Hagan, 29, “would surely be one of our best customers” if they had a “rewards card program for number of arrests.”

O’Hagan was arrested over the weekend after police responded to a dangerous call on Ascension Street. The exact details of the arrest have not been released, but police say they found a .45 Ruger that was discarded by O’Hagan.

O’Hagan was charged with several crimes, including assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a weapon while intoxicated and possession of a firearm without a permit.