Police Officers Hailed as Heroes for Rescuing 7 From Fire

An early morning fire in Rhode Island is being investigated as arson (Published 52 minutes ago)

Three police officers are being hailed as heroes for helping to save seven people from a fire in Central Falls, Rhode Island, that is reportedly being investigated as arson.

WJAR reports the early morning fire broke out at 137 Earle Street.

Officer Yomaira Rodriguez, who first noticed the fire around 1:30 am Saturday, reportedly began a search for people in the house along with two other officers.

A total of seven people were safely rescued from the two-story house.

The Central Falls Police and Fire departments are investigating the case along with the Fire Marshal.