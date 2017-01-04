A former Rhode Island school bus driver pleaded not guilty to drunk driving charges on Wednesday, according to WJAR.

Shelly Way, 52, was driving members of Westerly High School's boy's track team when the coach noticed her erratic driving and asked her to pull over, according to officials.

The coach had the students get off the bus and wait for another one nearby; meanwhile, police in West Greenwich were called after Way allegedly drove intoxicated along Route 3.

Police allegedly found Way with several bottles of alcohol - some empty - on the bus by her driver's seat.

Her blood alcohol level was allegedly nearly double the legal limit, and she failed three sobriety tests, according to police.