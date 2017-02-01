Rhode Island Lawmakers Consider Allowing Sunscreen in Schools | NECN
Rhode Island Lawmakers Consider Allowing Sunscreen in Schools

The current rules are outdated because of what's been learned about the dangers of sun exposure and skin cancer

    Getty Images

    Children in Rhode Island public schools would no longer need a doctor's note to bring in sunscreen under a bill moving through the state legislature.

    Warwick Democratic Rep. David Bennett tells the Providence Journal he introduced the bill after hearing about a student who came home from a field trip sunburned because she wasn't allowed to have sunscreen.

    The legislation would allow students to possess and use topical sunscreen at school and school-related events. It would stop sunscreen from being considered as an over-the-counter medication requiring a written doctor's order.

    Bennett says the current rules are outdated because of what's been learned about the dangers of sun exposure and skin cancer.

    The bill is scheduled for a House committee hearing Wednesday. A companion Senate bill was also introduced Wednesday.

