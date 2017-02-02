Rhode Island Lawmakers Push Bill to Affirm Abortion Rights | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Rhode Island

Rhode Island

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Rhode Island Lawmakers Push Bill to Affirm Abortion Rights

Similar bills were proposed in previous years but never went to a vote.

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Dozens of Rhode Island state legislators have signed onto a bill to affirm a woman's right to have an abortion.

    Rep. Edith Ajello and Sen. Gayle Goldin, both Providence Democrats, announced the legislation at a State House rally Wednesday.

    Similar bills were proposed in previous years but never went to a vote.

    Ajello says there's momentum this year with new pro-choice Democrats in the state House of Representatives and amid fears about Republican President Donald Trump. Proponents say it would protect abortion rights even if the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling is overturned.

    Ajello is also for the first time speaking in deeply personal terms, sharing her own story of finding a Pennsylvania doctor to perform an abortion when she was a college student in 1965.

    Published at 9:35 AM EST on Feb 2, 2017

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices