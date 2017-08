John Minaya, 23, a Providence rapper who goes by the name "G-Money" and recently wrote a song called "Kill,” was taken into custody as he was leaving a recording studio.

A rapper in Providence, Rhode Island has been arrested in what police believe was a gang-related shooting death of a 22-year-old.

He is accused of shooting Devin Burney outside Noah Lounge on Broad Street on July 1. Burney was later pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital.