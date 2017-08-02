The scene where a disturbance was reported at the Rhode Island Training School in Cranston.

Eight juveniles have been charged in connection with a melee at the Rhode Island Training School that injured six others, state police announced Wednesday.

The riot on July 26 sent four staff members and two fellow juvenile detainees to local hospitals.

The juveniles face various charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a correctional officer and vandalism.

Troopers say they were called to the facility in Cranston for a riot in progress around 9 p.m. after some detainees refused to go to their rooms, and at least one juvenile grabbed a broomstick with which to hit a staff member.

Another juvenile detainee then allegedly assaulted the same staff member with a chair, while another juvenile detainee allegedly unlocked room doors, allowing 20 juvenile detainees to go into a common area.

The names of those charged in connection with the incident were not released. It's unclear if they have attorneys.