Police: Woman Dies Days After CO Poisoning | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Rhode Island

Rhode Island

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Police: Woman Dies Days After CO Poisoning

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    WJAR-TV

    A Rhode Island woman has died days after she and her three children were found unconscious in their home following exposure to carbon monoxide.

    Authorities confirm Smithfield resident Kristen Latour died Sunday afternoon.

    Her husband found her and their three kids, ages 7, 9, and 11, unconscious on Feb. 15. Her husband was treated and released, while her children were released from the hospital over the weekend to continue their recovery at home, according to the Providence Journal.

    Published 49 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices