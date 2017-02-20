Police: Woman Dies Days After CO Poisoning

A Rhode Island woman has died days after she and her three children were found unconscious in their home following exposure to carbon monoxide.

Authorities confirm Smithfield resident Kristen Latour died Sunday afternoon.

Her husband found her and their three kids, ages 7, 9, and 11, unconscious on Feb. 15. Her husband was treated and released, while her children were released from the hospital over the weekend to continue their recovery at home, according to the Providence Journal.