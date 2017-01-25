A local musician is accused of being behind a punch from a white supremacist . The video has gone viral. (Published 30 minutes ago)

Call it a case of mistaken identity.

A local musician is accused of being behind a punch that’s gone viral.

“My first thought was that’s not me,” said Mark Lind. “It also seemed unnecessary. I’m not a big advocate of violence.”

During a television interview at President Trump protest on Friday in Washington, D.C., white supremacist Richard Spencer was asked about the green pin he was wearing. That’s when a protester blindsided him.

Lind told NBC Boston’s Jason Frazer he was more than 400 miles away in Charlestown, Massachusett. However, it didn’t stop people from accusing him of being the mask wearing attacker.

“By midnight, my phone was lighting up with Twitter notifications,” said Lind.

One Tweet featured frogs with the message “We’re coming for you.”

Spencer sympathizers also took to Lind’s Facebook page with this message, “You assaulted a man and you should be in jail... liberal nut job.”

Lind believes the rumors were spread online by alt-right sympathizers a conservative group that supported Trump. But he says there’s a silver lining to this story.

“I run a web store called get punked.com and people that were showing support of me were going there and buying records. So that was nice,” Lind told NBC Boston.

Lind just hopes next time people will be cautious before accusing people of committing a crime.