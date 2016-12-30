Ring in the New Year at First Night

At least 30,000 people are expected to be in Copley Square to celebrate the new year at First Night in Boston. (Published 19 minutes ago)

Tens of Thousands Expected at First Night in Boston

Organizers of First Night in Boston expect at least 30,000 people in Copley Square at the stroke of midnight on New Year's Day. What they'll see is unlike anything else.

"The pyrotechnics show -- it's like nothing we've ever seen in Boston," said project manager Nicole Francoeur of Conventures.

Last year, it took the crowd by surprise.

"This year, they're going to be bigger and better and we're really excited about it," said Francoeur.

There's also excitement to see the maritime themed ice sculptures that get finishing touches in Copley Square.

"I've heard there's going to be ice sculptures so the kids are really excited about that," said Camilla Pyk from London.

"We have the USS Constitution, we have Boston Light, we have a Kraken, a sea monster," said Francoeur.

On the main stage, you'll see dancers and singers performing the entire night.

"Our big countdown starts at about 11:45," said Francoeur.

Her family traveled from London and has never been to Boston before.

"Looking forward to just finding out what people in Boston do at New Years," said Pyk. "Hope it won't be too cold."

Temperatures could be as low as 28 degrees at night on New Year's Eve.

A couple from Dublin, visiting Boston for the first time, said they will pile on the layers.

"We wrap up warm anyway," said Karl Cosgrave. "We'll keep warm together."

Cosgrave has never been to the United States before and he's looking forward to ring in 2017 with thousands of Bostonians.

"Mix and mingling with the people," said Coagrave. "Seeing everybody happy."

With a new year comes new resolutions.

"I want to make a bigger impact on the world I live in," said Pyk.

"Walk a bit more," added Cosgrave. "The joints are getting a bit sore."

If you can't make it to Copley Square on New Year's Eve, don't worry. Entertainment for all ages will pick up again on Sunday from 12-4 p.m.