Ringling Bros. Circus Comes to Conn. for the Last Time

What's been a tradition at the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus for nearly 150 years is all coming to an end on Sunday. Elephants will be performing for the final time in that circus. (Published Sunday, May 1, 2016)

The Ringling Bros. & Barnum & Bailey Circus has arrived in Connecticut for the last time and it will be here through Sunday.

The final curtain is coming down on the “Greatest Show on Earth” after a 146-year-run due to declining attendance, increased operating costs and controversial battles with animal rights groups.

The circus has deep ties to Connecticut.

P.T. Barnum, who made Bridgeport his home, will always be remembered as the 19th century businessman, showman and entrepreneur who brought to life “The Greatest Show on Earth.”

Bridgeport is also home to the Barnum Museum.

The show will be at the XL Center in Hartford from today through Sunday.

These are the show times:

Thursday, April 27: 7 p.m.

Friday, Apr 28: 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 29: 11 a.m.

Saturday, April 29: 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 29: 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 30: 1 p.m.

Sunday, April 30: 5 p.m.

The last stop of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Presents Circus XTREME show will be in Providence, Rhode Island from May 4 through 7.

The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Presents Out Of This World ends its tour at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y. It will be there from May 12 to 21.