Road Closures, Parking Restrictions for the Boston Marathon

    Plenty of parking restrictions and road closures are in place for the 121st annual Boston Marathon Monday.

    According to the City of Boston website, the following restrictions are in place:

     

    NO STOPPING APRIL 5 TO APRIL 20

    Boylston Street (both sides); Exeter Street to Dartmouth Street

    Boylston Street, from Dartmouth Street near the Copley Square Mall to Clarendon Street

    Exeter Street (east side); Boylston Street to Blagden Street

    Blagden Street (south side); Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street

     

    NO STOPPING APRIL 10 TO APRIL 20

    Blagden Street (north side); Dartmouth Street to BPL Driveway

     

    NO PARKING APRIL 11 TO APRIL 18, BAA VEHICLES ONLY

    Trinity Place (both sides); South of Stuart Street

     

    NO STOPPING APRIL 12 TO APRIL 18

    Exeter Street (west side); Alley 441 to Boylston Street

     

    NO STOPPING SATURDAY 12:01 A.M. THROUGH 3 P.M.

    Newbury Street (both sides); Dartmouth Street to Exeter Street

     

    NO STOPPING FRIDAY, SATURDAY, AND MONDAY

    Beacon Street (Boston Common side); Charles Street to Joy Street

    Boylston Street (both sides); Dalton Street to Arlington Street

    Exeter Street (both sides); Newbury Street to Huntington Avenue (except where otherwise posted)

    Dartmouth Street (both sides); Boylston Street to Newbury Street

    Trinity Place (both sides); St. James Avenue to Stuart Street

     

    NO STOPPING SATURDAY TO MONDAY

    Cambridge Street (both sides); Court Street to Sudbury Street excluding any active construction zones

    St. James Avenue (both sides); Dartmouth Street to Arlington Street

     

    NO STOPPING SATURDAY AND MONDAY

    Boylston Street (both sides); Arlington Street to Charles Street

    Charles Street (both sides); Boylston Street to Beacon Street

    St. James Avenue (both sides); Berkeley Street to Dartmouth Street

    Stuart Street (both sides); Huntington Avenue to Arlington Street

     

    NO STOPPING MONDAY BUSES ONLY 10 A.M. - 5 P.M.

    Beacon Street (South side/Public Garden side); Charles Street to Arlington Street

     

    NO STOPPING MONDAY

    Arlington Street (both sides); Beacon Street to Stuart Streets

    Arlington Street (odd side); Columbus Avenue to Isabella Street

    Beacon Street (both sides); Chestnut Hill Avenue to Brookline Line

    Beacon Street (both sides); Bay State Road to the Brookline Town Line

    Belvidere Street (both sides); Huntington Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue

    Berkeley Street (both sides); Columbus Avenue to Commonwealth Avenue

    Blagden Street (both sides); Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street

    Bromfield Street (south side); Washington Street to Tremont Street

    Cambridge Street (west side); Court Street to Beacon Street and Tremont Street

    Cambridge Street (both sides); Sudbury Street to Tremont Street

    Charles Street (both sides); Boylston Street to Beacon Street

    Charles Street South (both sides); Park Plaza to Boylston Street

    Chestnut Hill Avenue (both sides); Commonwealth Avenue to Beacon Street

    Clarendon Street (both sides); Commonwealth Avenue to Columbus Avenue

    Cleveland Circle (both sides); Parking areas adjacent to Cassidy Playground and adjacent to Sutherland Road, from Beacon Street to Chestnut Hill Avenue

    Columbus Avenue (both sides); Arlington Street to Dartmouth (unless otherwise posted)

    Commonwealth Avenue (south/inbound side); Beacon Street (Kenmore Square) to 80 feet east of Hereford

    Commonwealth Avenue (inbound); Lake Street to Chestnut Hill Avenue

    Commonwealth Avenue (outbound); Charlesgate West to Deerfield Street

    Congress Street (northbound roadway, east side); State Street to Hanover Street

    Dalton Street (both sides); Boylston Street to Clearway Street

     

    NO STOPPING MONDAY

    Dartmouth Street (both sides); Newbury Street to Commonwealth Avenue and Saint James Avenue to Columbus Avenue

    Deerfield Street (both sides); Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road

    East Dedham Street (both sides); Harrison Avenue to Albany Street

    Exeter Street (both sides); Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street

    Fairfield Street (both sides); Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue

    Gloucester Street (both sides); Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

    Hanover Street (both sides); Congress Street to Commercial Street

    Hereford Street (both sides); Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

    Huntington Avenue (northwest/odd side); Blagden Street to Massachusetts Avenue

    Kenmore Street (both sides); Newbury Street to Beacon Street

    Merrimac Street (odd side); New Chardon Street to Staniford Street, excluding car-share space

    Newbury Street (both sides); Arlington Street to Brookline Avenue

    New Chardon Street (both sides); Merrimac Street to Cambridge Street

    Plympton Street (both sides); Harrison Avenue to Albany Street

    Providence Street (both sides); Arlington Street to Berkeley Street

    Raleigh Street (both sides); Bay State Road to Beacon Street

    State Street (both sides); Washington Street to Congress Street

    Stanhope Street (both sides); Berkeley Street to Clarendon Street

    Scotia Street (both sides); Dalton Street to St. Cecilia Street

    St. Cecilia Street (both sides); Belvidere Street to Boylston Street

    Tremont Street (both sides); Cambridge Street to Stuart Street

    Washington Street (both sides); Bromfield Street to State Street

    Published 2 hours ago

