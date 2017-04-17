Road Closures, Parking Restrictions for the Boston Marathon

Plenty of parking restrictions and road closures are in place for the 121st annual Boston Marathon Monday.

According to the City of Boston website, the following restrictions are in place:

NO STOPPING APRIL 5 TO APRIL 20

Boylston Street (both sides); Exeter Street to Dartmouth Street

Boylston Street, from Dartmouth Street near the Copley Square Mall to Clarendon Street

Exeter Street (east side); Boylston Street to Blagden Street

Blagden Street (south side); Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street

NO STOPPING APRIL 10 TO APRIL 20

Blagden Street (north side); Dartmouth Street to BPL Driveway

NO PARKING APRIL 11 TO APRIL 18, BAA VEHICLES ONLY

Trinity Place (both sides); South of Stuart Street

NO STOPPING APRIL 12 TO APRIL 18

Exeter Street (west side); Alley 441 to Boylston Street

NO STOPPING SATURDAY 12:01 A.M. THROUGH 3 P.M.

Newbury Street (both sides); Dartmouth Street to Exeter Street

NO STOPPING FRIDAY, SATURDAY, AND MONDAY

Beacon Street (Boston Common side); Charles Street to Joy Street

Boylston Street (both sides); Dalton Street to Arlington Street

Exeter Street (both sides); Newbury Street to Huntington Avenue (except where otherwise posted)

Dartmouth Street (both sides); Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Trinity Place (both sides); St. James Avenue to Stuart Street

NO STOPPING SATURDAY TO MONDAY

Cambridge Street (both sides); Court Street to Sudbury Street excluding any active construction zones

St. James Avenue (both sides); Dartmouth Street to Arlington Street

NO STOPPING SATURDAY AND MONDAY

Boylston Street (both sides); Arlington Street to Charles Street

Charles Street (both sides); Boylston Street to Beacon Street

St. James Avenue (both sides); Berkeley Street to Dartmouth Street

Stuart Street (both sides); Huntington Avenue to Arlington Street

NO STOPPING MONDAY BUSES ONLY 10 A.M. - 5 P.M.

Beacon Street (South side/Public Garden side); Charles Street to Arlington Street

NO STOPPING MONDAY

Arlington Street (both sides); Beacon Street to Stuart Streets

Arlington Street (odd side); Columbus Avenue to Isabella Street

Beacon Street (both sides); Chestnut Hill Avenue to Brookline Line

Beacon Street (both sides); Bay State Road to the Brookline Town Line

Belvidere Street (both sides); Huntington Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue

Berkeley Street (both sides); Columbus Avenue to Commonwealth Avenue

Blagden Street (both sides); Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street

Bromfield Street (south side); Washington Street to Tremont Street

Cambridge Street (west side); Court Street to Beacon Street and Tremont Street

Cambridge Street (both sides); Sudbury Street to Tremont Street

Charles Street (both sides); Boylston Street to Beacon Street

Charles Street South (both sides); Park Plaza to Boylston Street

Chestnut Hill Avenue (both sides); Commonwealth Avenue to Beacon Street

Clarendon Street (both sides); Commonwealth Avenue to Columbus Avenue

Cleveland Circle (both sides); Parking areas adjacent to Cassidy Playground and adjacent to Sutherland Road, from Beacon Street to Chestnut Hill Avenue

Columbus Avenue (both sides); Arlington Street to Dartmouth (unless otherwise posted)

Commonwealth Avenue (south/inbound side); Beacon Street (Kenmore Square) to 80 feet east of Hereford

Commonwealth Avenue (inbound); Lake Street to Chestnut Hill Avenue

Commonwealth Avenue (outbound); Charlesgate West to Deerfield Street

Congress Street (northbound roadway, east side); State Street to Hanover Street

Dalton Street (both sides); Boylston Street to Clearway Street

NO STOPPING MONDAY

Dartmouth Street (both sides); Newbury Street to Commonwealth Avenue and Saint James Avenue to Columbus Avenue

Deerfield Street (both sides); Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road

East Dedham Street (both sides); Harrison Avenue to Albany Street

Exeter Street (both sides); Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street

Fairfield Street (both sides); Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue

Gloucester Street (both sides); Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

Hanover Street (both sides); Congress Street to Commercial Street

Hereford Street (both sides); Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

Huntington Avenue (northwest/odd side); Blagden Street to Massachusetts Avenue

Kenmore Street (both sides); Newbury Street to Beacon Street

Merrimac Street (odd side); New Chardon Street to Staniford Street, excluding car-share space

Newbury Street (both sides); Arlington Street to Brookline Avenue

New Chardon Street (both sides); Merrimac Street to Cambridge Street

Plympton Street (both sides); Harrison Avenue to Albany Street

Providence Street (both sides); Arlington Street to Berkeley Street

Raleigh Street (both sides); Bay State Road to Beacon Street

State Street (both sides); Washington Street to Congress Street

Stanhope Street (both sides); Berkeley Street to Clarendon Street

Scotia Street (both sides); Dalton Street to St. Cecilia Street

St. Cecilia Street (both sides); Belvidere Street to Boylston Street

Tremont Street (both sides); Cambridge Street to Stuart Street

Washington Street (both sides); Bromfield Street to State Street