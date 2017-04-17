Road Closures, Parking Restrictions for the Boston Marathon

Plenty of parking restrictions and road closures are in place for the 121st annual Boston Marathon Monday.
According to the City of Boston website, the following restrictions are in place:
NO STOPPING APRIL 5 TO APRIL 20
Boylston Street (both sides); Exeter Street to Dartmouth Street
Boylston Street, from Dartmouth Street near the Copley Square Mall to Clarendon Street
Exeter Street (east side); Boylston Street to Blagden Street
Blagden Street (south side); Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street
NO STOPPING APRIL 10 TO APRIL 20
Blagden Street (north side); Dartmouth Street to BPL Driveway
NO PARKING APRIL 11 TO APRIL 18, BAA VEHICLES ONLY
Trinity Place (both sides); South of Stuart Street
NO STOPPING APRIL 12 TO APRIL 18
Exeter Street (west side); Alley 441 to Boylston Street
NO STOPPING SATURDAY 12:01 A.M. THROUGH 3 P.M.
Newbury Street (both sides); Dartmouth Street to Exeter Street
NO STOPPING FRIDAY, SATURDAY, AND MONDAY
Beacon Street (Boston Common side); Charles Street to Joy Street
Boylston Street (both sides); Dalton Street to Arlington Street
Exeter Street (both sides); Newbury Street to Huntington Avenue (except where otherwise posted)
Dartmouth Street (both sides); Boylston Street to Newbury Street
Trinity Place (both sides); St. James Avenue to Stuart Street
NO STOPPING SATURDAY TO MONDAY
Cambridge Street (both sides); Court Street to Sudbury Street excluding any active construction zones
St. James Avenue (both sides); Dartmouth Street to Arlington Street
NO STOPPING SATURDAY AND MONDAY
Boylston Street (both sides); Arlington Street to Charles Street
Charles Street (both sides); Boylston Street to Beacon Street
St. James Avenue (both sides); Berkeley Street to Dartmouth Street
Stuart Street (both sides); Huntington Avenue to Arlington Street
NO STOPPING MONDAY BUSES ONLY 10 A.M. - 5 P.M.
Beacon Street (South side/Public Garden side); Charles Street to Arlington Street
NO STOPPING MONDAY
Arlington Street (both sides); Beacon Street to Stuart Streets
Arlington Street (odd side); Columbus Avenue to Isabella Street
Beacon Street (both sides); Chestnut Hill Avenue to Brookline Line
Beacon Street (both sides); Bay State Road to the Brookline Town Line
Belvidere Street (both sides); Huntington Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue
Berkeley Street (both sides); Columbus Avenue to Commonwealth Avenue
Blagden Street (both sides); Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street
Bromfield Street (south side); Washington Street to Tremont Street
Cambridge Street (west side); Court Street to Beacon Street and Tremont Street
Cambridge Street (both sides); Sudbury Street to Tremont Street
Charles Street (both sides); Boylston Street to Beacon Street
Charles Street South (both sides); Park Plaza to Boylston Street
Chestnut Hill Avenue (both sides); Commonwealth Avenue to Beacon Street
Clarendon Street (both sides); Commonwealth Avenue to Columbus Avenue
Cleveland Circle (both sides); Parking areas adjacent to Cassidy Playground and adjacent to Sutherland Road, from Beacon Street to Chestnut Hill Avenue
Columbus Avenue (both sides); Arlington Street to Dartmouth (unless otherwise posted)
Commonwealth Avenue (south/inbound side); Beacon Street (Kenmore Square) to 80 feet east of Hereford
Commonwealth Avenue (inbound); Lake Street to Chestnut Hill Avenue
Commonwealth Avenue (outbound); Charlesgate West to Deerfield Street
Congress Street (northbound roadway, east side); State Street to Hanover Street
Dalton Street (both sides); Boylston Street to Clearway Street
NO STOPPING MONDAY
Dartmouth Street (both sides); Newbury Street to Commonwealth Avenue and Saint James Avenue to Columbus Avenue
Deerfield Street (both sides); Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road
East Dedham Street (both sides); Harrison Avenue to Albany Street
Exeter Street (both sides); Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street
Fairfield Street (both sides); Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue
Gloucester Street (both sides); Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street
Hanover Street (both sides); Congress Street to Commercial Street
Hereford Street (both sides); Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street
Huntington Avenue (northwest/odd side); Blagden Street to Massachusetts Avenue
Kenmore Street (both sides); Newbury Street to Beacon Street
Merrimac Street (odd side); New Chardon Street to Staniford Street, excluding car-share space
Newbury Street (both sides); Arlington Street to Brookline Avenue
New Chardon Street (both sides); Merrimac Street to Cambridge Street
Plympton Street (both sides); Harrison Avenue to Albany Street
Providence Street (both sides); Arlington Street to Berkeley Street
Raleigh Street (both sides); Bay State Road to Beacon Street
State Street (both sides); Washington Street to Congress Street
Stanhope Street (both sides); Berkeley Street to Clarendon Street
Scotia Street (both sides); Dalton Street to St. Cecilia Street
St. Cecilia Street (both sides); Belvidere Street to Boylston Street
Tremont Street (both sides); Cambridge Street to Stuart Street
Washington Street (both sides); Bromfield Street to State Street