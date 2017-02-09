Residents Urged to Stay Off the Roads During Thursday's Nor'easter | NECN
Residents Urged to Stay Off the Roads During Thursday's Nor'easter

    Thousands of crews are on the road preparing for Thursday's nor'easter, which is expected to bring more than a foot of snow to many in southern New England.

    In Massachusetts, nearly 2,000 crews were treating roads in the east and plowing them in the Berkshires by 6 a.m., according to MassDOT.

    Meanwhile, state police have reduced speeds on the Mass. Pike to 40 mph from the New York broder to Chicopee.

    Residents are urged by officials to stay off the roads Thursday, and snow emergencies have been activated in many cities and towns.

    Boston's snow emergency took effect at 7 a.m., meaning people who have parked on certain major thoroughfares need to move their car to a parking garage or risk getting towed, according to Mayor Marty Walsh.

    "Pay attention, help your neighbors, help out any elderly neighbors, and be careful, it's going to be very cold out there," he said.

    He advises those who can't stay home to take their time and use public transportation.

    "The snow is going to be very, very bad later on today, there's going to be blizzard-like conditions with the wind," Walsh said.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

