Two roads may soon be renamed in honor of fallen Auburn, Massachusetts, police Officer Ronald Tarentino.

Only NBC Boston was at the Statehouse when the bill and emotional testimony was presented to the Joint Committee on Transportation on Wednesday.

Police are asking for a portion of Route 20 in Auburn and Route 9 in Leicester where Tarentino lived with his family to be renamed the "Ronald Tarentino Memorial Highway."

The bill was filed by Reps. Paul Frost of Auburn and Kate Campanale of Leicester, in conjunction with Sen. Michael Moore, whose district includes both towns.

Tarentino, 42, was shot and killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop last May by a man with a lengthy criminal record that included assaults on police.

He had been an officer in Leicester before joining the Auburn Police Department. Police chiefs from both towns support the move to rename the roads.

"Starting our shifts in this manner will remind us of Ron's friendship and sacrifice as we head out in patrol and will serve as a reminder to the police officers of the dangers they face every day," Leicester police Chief James Hurley said.

Auburn police Chief Andy Sluckis said the road name change "...would help the officers of the Auburn Police Department keep the memory of Ron alive and will serve as a constant reminder of the sacrifice that Ron made for the citizens of the Commonwealth."

Rep. Frost said renaming the roads would be "a fitting and lasting tribute" to Tarentino and his sacrifice.

"We as a community will always remember what happened that fatefully sad day and this bill seeks to be a constant reminder to all of what our men and women in blue risk every day for our protection," he added.

Rep. Campanale said renaming the roads "is a way that we as a legislature are able to honor the life and sacrifice of a hero in our communities."

The bill still needs to be voted out of committee before it can be approved by the Legislature.