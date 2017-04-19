Patriots' Gronkowski Crashes White House Press Briefing

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski takes time out from the team's visit to the White House to interrupt White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's press briefing.

Rob Gronkowski crashed the White House press briefing on Wednesday, drawing laughs from the surprised press corps.

Press secretary Sean Spicer's briefing had been going on for about 20 minutes when the tight end opened a door and poked his head around the corner of the dais.

Gronk Fights for Boston Police Workout Spaces

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski joined Boston Police in their effort to upgrade police workout spaces across the city. (Published Friday, Feb. 17, 2017)

“Sean, you need some help?” Gronkowski said.

“I think I got this, but thank you,” Spicer responded.

“You sure?” Gronk persisted.

Gronkowski's surprise appearance got a loud laugh out of the assembled media. Spicer kept his composure, though, quickly returning to the subject at hand.

Gronk Sends Inspiring Facebook Video to Boy Battling Cancer

Rob Gronkowski had a special message for a 13-year-old boy who is struggling with cancer. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017)

"That was cool," Spicer, who is a big Pats fan, said with a laugh. "How do you follow that?"

Gronkowski's New England Patriots were at the White House to accept congratulations from President Donald Trump for their Super Bowl victory.