PD: Robbery Suspect Threatened Woman, Baby With Rock

An Uncasville man is accused of threatening a store clerk and her baby with a rock and struggling with a customer during a robbery in Norwich in January.

According to Norwich police, 28-year-old Kevin Mason entered the SAR Market at 219 Boswell Avenue on January 2 and approached the sales counter brandishing a large rock. Witnesses said Mason threatened to hurt the store clerk’s baby, who was in a car seat behind the counter, if the clerk didn’t give up money from the register.

The clerk complied and as the suspect tried to flee, he struggled with a customer who tried to stop him. The customer was shoved into a wall and Mason took off, police said.

No one was injured in the incident.

Mason was identified through a combination of surveillance footage and tips passed along to Norwich police. He was located and extradited from Wisconsin after being arrested there on unrelated charges.

He faces charges of second-degree robbery, risk of injury to a minor, first-degree reckless endangerment and sixth-degree larceny. He is being held on a $35,000 bond and is due in Norwich Superior Court for arraignment Wednesday.