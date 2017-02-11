A New Hampshire landlord is receiving thanks from the Rochester Fire Department for playing a key role in helping put out a building fire.

Firefighters first responded to fire the at an 8-unit apartment building on Bridge Street Saturday afternoon. When they arrived, the firefighters entered what they call “Fast Attack Mode,” quickly identifying the bathroom as the source of the blaze and extinguishing the flames.

Officials say the blaring smoke detectors in the building helped get everyone out safely. The building was inspected in December and the fire department discovered a number of disabled smoke detectors in the building. However, after the issue was addressed the landlord took action, making sure all the detectors were in working condition.

“Working with the landlord, the lack of working smoke detectors and other deficiencies were quickly addressed, and just in time as it appears,” Chief Sanborn said. “We depend on progressive, responsible landlords to be our partners in the life safety business. In this case, the Rochester Fire Department demonstrated once again that smoke detectors save lives.”

One resident, an adult male, was taken the hospital for smoke inhalation. The remaining residents were able to exit the building safely without any injuries.